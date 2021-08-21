Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court unanimously ordered the Franklin Circuit Court to dissolve an injunction that stopped new laws passed by the state legislature to be implemented.

Governor Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit in February after the legislature passed several laws limiting his executive powers. The Franklin Circuit Court issued an injunction on those laws.

The Kentucky Supreme Court Saturday found that the Franklin Circuit Court abused its discretion in issuing the temporary injunction, and sent the case back to the Franklin Circuit Court with instructions to dissolve the injunction.

The full 34-page court decision can be read below.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon issued a statement on the ruling. Harmon, who is running for governor in 2023, said “Today’s ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court reaffirms the clear checks and balances that exist between the Executive and Legislative branches and how essential those are to prevent overreach by one side or the other.”

He went on to say the governor needs to communicate and work with members of the General Assembly.

Posted by Mike Harmon on Saturday, August 21, 2021

The court also ruled on a Scott County Circuit Court injunction that attempted to block Gov. Beshear from issuing further pandemic-related executive orders. It was vacated on the grounds that courts are “not empowered to enjoin possible future violations”

