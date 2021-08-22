Advertisement

2nd Annual Rat Fink Reunion ends with car show

By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the last day for the 2nd Annual Rat Fink Reunion took place at the National Corvette Museum.

Since Thursday, Hot Rod enthusiasts and also those who are fanatics of Ed “big daddy” Roth was able to enjoy hot rod memorabilia, from stickers to shirts, to paintings, among other things.

Ed Roth was known for many things including creating one-of-a-kind hot rods, and for the creation of Rat Fink, the little green rat.

One of the attendees of the event spoke about meeting Ed Roth and being inspired by him.

“I knew Ed back in the 90′s, just an awesome individual, very intelligent, had a mind that was unbelievable, you know, just creative. Very, very, very creative, very big inspiration,” says Junior Sammet.

