Centerpointe Church raises over $20,000 during a car show, and an auction to give back to the community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Giving back to the community is essential, especially during the holiday season.

On Saturday, Centerpointe Church hosted a car show and an auction to raise funds.

The funds will be used to help those in need in our community, during the holiday season.

“We’re actually raising money for our community, this holiday season, there’s going to be people who need toys for their children, utility bill assistance, we run into some elderly people in our community who are on a fixed income who have trouble paying their utility bill or kerosene heaters, kerosene takes for the heater. So really, this is really not about Centerpointe Church at all, it’s really about Bowling Green, and Warren County and the people who are in need. So every dime that’s raised today is going to go right back in our community this holiday season,” says Centerpointe Church Pastor Jacob Holmes.

Centerpointe Church was able to raise a little over $20,000.

