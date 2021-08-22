Defending Class 5A Champion Purples fall to Bluebirds 21-18

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highlands Bluebirds defeated Bowling Green Purples 21-18 in the first game of the 18th annual Rafferty’s Bowl.

After being down 21-10, Purples Spencer Newman found Bryer Bice on a slant to cut the lead to 5 with 5:20 left in the game.

A third-down sack by Bowling Green with 3:41 remaining would give the defending Class 5A the ball back with a chance for the go-ahead score, but Newman had his passed tipped for an interception to seal the game for Highlands.

Bowling Green will face McCracken County next Friday at 7pm.

