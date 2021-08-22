Advertisement

Defending Class 5A Champion Purples fall to Bluebirds 21-18

By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Highlands Bluebirds defeated Bowling Green Purples 21-18 in the first game of the 18th annual Rafferty’s Bowl.

After being down 21-10, Purples Spencer Newman found Bryer Bice on a slant to cut the lead to 5 with 5:20 left in the game.

A third-down sack by Bowling Green with 3:41 remaining would give the defending Class 5A the ball back with a chance for the go-ahead score, but Newman had his passed tipped for an interception to seal the game for Highlands.

Bowling Green will face McCracken County next Friday at 7pm.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Clayton
WCPS superintendent says publicizing number of students quarantined ‘concludes nothing’
Truck got on Dripping Springs Road
Vehicle got stuck after Barren County road collapse, road now open
Former State Rep. Brent Yonts (D-District 15/Greenville)
Former state representative dies from COVID-19
Kentucky Supreme Court rules new laws limiting governor’s executive powers stand
Med Center nurse and doctor make a plea during Governor Beshear's COVID update.
Med Center Health doctor, nurse make ‘exhausted’ plea during Beshear’s COVID update

Latest News

Purples vs Bluebirds
Purples vs Bluebirds
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night 8-20-21
Greenwood vs Spring Hill
Greenwood vs Spring Hill
Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples
Countdown to Kickoff: Bowling Green Purples