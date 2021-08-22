Dry and hot weather building in to kick off the work week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs in the upper 80s today! A few stray showers may pop up this evening, but they will be short-lived so don’t cancel your outdoor plans if you have any.

Monday's forecast (wbko)

Mostly clear skies will set in tonight after sunset with lows in the low 70s. A surface high pressure building in the region will bring mostly sunny and dry weather to kick off the work week! We’ll see mostly sunny skies and HOT conditions through the next few days. Southerly flow will aid in bringing more warmth and humid conditions into south central Kentucky as well. Daytime highs will climb to the low to mid 90s all week! The hottest days look to be from Tuesday until Thursday - by then, heat indices may reach the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the region by Thursday, so you’ll want to have the rain gear with you. Beyond that, we’ll see daily chances for rain. Showers this week will be short-lived, hit-or-miss, and not a complete washout. Tune in tonight at 10 to get the latest on this week’s forecast!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 71. Winds W-5

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 73. Winds S-4

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. PM stray storms possible. High 94. Low 72.

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 89

Today’s Low: 76

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (2007)

Record Low: 49 (1956)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+1.07″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:28 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Medium (8.0 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7511 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.