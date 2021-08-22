Frankfort missionary talks devastation in Haiti

FRANKFORT Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday marked one week since Haiti was hit with another devastating earthquake.

One Kentucky man watched in disbelief as the news of the devastation came in. Jim Miracle is president of Children First: Love and Hope, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to serving orphans in Haiti.

As of Sunday morning, the death toll had passed 2,200, with more than 12,000 people injured and nearly 53,000 houses damaged.

Miracle said seeing Haiti go through another natural disaster was a blow.

“To see the latest strife that they have with the gang violence, the assassination of the president, and this most recent earthquake, it’s a praise that the orphanage that we directly support was not affected, he said.

Miracle said he first traveled to the country after the 2010 earthquake on a mission trip.

“There were tent cities, tens of thousands of tents...there was a lot of rubble, a lot of people....walking around with little direction,” Miracle said.

The images he sees today mirror what he saw more than a decade ago.

Miracle has traveled to Haiti at least 20 times with Children First: Love and Hope, Inc. The nonprofit helps buy food, pay teachers salaries and supply medicine to children around Port-Au-Prince. The orphanage they serve is in Croix-des-Bouquets.

“They just come to you; you don’t have to reach down to get one. They’re grabbing onto your legs,” Miracle said. “I love being down there. I miss it greatly.”

As a structural engineer, Miracle said he’s passionate about rebuilding efforts.

“It’s been tough not being able to go, but I’ve been advised, it’s not secure enough to travel,” he said.

He’s sending his love from afar as he watches them work to recover.

“They have been resilient through this whole... one hurdle after another, they’ve had challenge after challenge the last few years, and they’ve come through,” he said.

To get in touch with Children’s First: Love and Hope, Inc., contact Miracle at ChildrenFirstLoveandHopeInc@gmail.com for more information.

Those wishing to support Children First should send their tax-deductible donations to:

Children First: Love and Hope, Inc.

P. O. Box 956

Frankfort, KY 40601.

