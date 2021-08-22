Guntown Mountain re-opens in Cave City

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One attraction has made its way back to Cave City, maybe not literally but figuratively, Guntown Mountain officially reopened its doors on Saturday.

Nathan Frensley the new owner of the attraction spoke on bringing a historic piece of the city back.

“I’ve just been planning this for so many years and so it’s an emotional day for me. Cave City has been going through a lot of heartache for the last 10 to 15 years. The previous owner or several previous owners, they’ve tried reopening and tried changing it around, and it just it needed to be Guntown, nothing is Guntown, but Guntown,” say Frensley.

For many, Guntown Mountain was not just a theme park at one point, but rather a journey down memory lane traveling to the Old West.

Frensley sells, “I came up here with my family back when I was eight, and just fell in love with westerns loved them ever since. Guntown Mountain was just a wild west town they started back in 69.”

Charles Burgess who used to visit Guntown Mountain with his family spoke on coming back, “we came August 10, 1984. We had never been here and I haven’t been back since.”

After several changes and many owners later, “we’re just trying to bring it back to what it was,” says Frensley.

Burgess adds, “overlooking it’s one of the prettiest views out there. I remember doing that.”

Frensley adds, “we’ve got the saloon back up and running, we’ve added some cool tables, we’re getting our liquor license, so we can open a bar inside we’re going to be going past six o’clock, normally the park would close at six, after six, the bar is going to be open, we’re going to do some late-night shows.

The reopening making some nostalgic but hopeful.

“When we came here, I didn’t really want to come. I had never heard of it and I was in my teenage difficult years. But after we left, we had the greatest time and we always talked about it, and that’s why we’re here today,” says Burgess.

Frensley also added, “Cave City needed this, the people of Cave City I’m hoping to kind of get a surge in people coming back to this area because it needs it desperately.”

Guntown Mountain is open six days a week, closed on Wednesday, Guntown opens at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

