Rain chances decreasing, but temperatures rising this weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw widely scattered showers across south central Kentucky - some having moderate to heavy downpours embedded in them! We’ll have partly cloudy conditions tonight with isolated showers possible.

Overnight forecast (wbko)

Though rain chances will decrease for the rest of the weekend and beginning of the work week, daytime highs will be on the steady increasing trend! We could see some stray showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon, but they’ll be hit-or-miss and not a complete washout. Mostly sunny conditions arrive Monday and even Tuesday as afternoon temperatures flirt with the low 90s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds by Wednesday but feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits! Beyond Wednesday, we’ll see daily chances for rain - even into the weekend! Be sure to get the latest on the WBKO First Alert Weather app available on any iPhone or android device.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Isol’d t/shower possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds W-7

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 71. Winds W-5

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 73. Winds S-4

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 87

Today’s Low: 73

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.18″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-0.69″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+1.20″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: Medium (7.7 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7511 Mold Spore Count)

