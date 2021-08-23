Advertisement

Beshear names Aug. 22-28 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared the week of August 22- 28 as Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week. The declaration is in honor of the doctors, nurses, hospital and clinic staff, and others who have helped the Bluegrass state during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beshear calls them heroes who have earned that title. He’s urging businesses and community members to find ways to show gratitude for healthcare workers. He adds that the most important way, is to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Centerpointe Church hosts car show
Centerpointe Church raises over $20,000 during a car show, and an auction to give back to the community
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, many health departments now rely on schools to contact trace
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19
Country music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall has died at age 85.
Country music legend, Ky. native Tom T. Hall dies at 85

Latest News

Tracking hot and humid conditions to start the work week!
Tracking heat, humidity to start the work week!
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair
Good News
Good News: Glasgow couple safely frees bat from fence
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County