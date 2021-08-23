Crash leads to closure on I-65 South in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crash involving a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles has lead to a closure on I-65 South in Bowling Green this morning.

I-65 South is closed at the 25 mile marker near the Cemetery Road exit.

Several agencies are responding and information on injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing situation and WBKO News will share more information as it becomes available.

