‘Dog days of summer’ continues for south-central Kentucky!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After what was an unsettled week with rain chances and cloud coverage in Kentucky, we get drier weather again, though it comes with continued humidity along with hot conditions!

With the heat (in addition to the humidity), the outdoors will be HOT today. Given the sunshine and outdoor temperatures, pavement temperatures will be MUCH hotter and could burn paws of pets and even burn feet! (WBKO)

An area of high pressure is keeping things dry for the first half of the week and brings abundant sunshine, high humidity levels and seasonably hot conditions in south-central Kentucky! Monday will have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. When you factor in humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to low triple digits! Winds will be light out of the northwest, so any time in the shade may not feel great given the nearly calm winds - best find shade in the air conditioning if you are able to! Overnight Monday into Tuesday will have low temperatures fall in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies. Patchy dense fog will be possible, so add an extra few minutes to your morning commute so you can drive with caution and have the low beams turned on! Tuesday will also have mostly sunny skies as high temperatures rise into the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will be more out of the south, which will add a little bit more humidity to make heat index values, or feels like temperatures, go into the triple digits. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs expected to go into the mid 90s for many with continued sunshine. Again, with humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. The first half of the week will be crucial to be responsible and take extra precautions to avoid overexertion while outdoors! Beat the heat and check the backseat! Keep an extra eye out for pets, children and the elderly. Drink plenty of water and take it easy - don’t be afraid to limit your time outside because it is easy to be exhausted in conditions like this! Air conditioning will be necessary for many in the midday and afternoon hours for many in the region!

By Thursday, conditions are still hot and humid, but we reintroduce shower and storm chances! Highs Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 90s along with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with the daytime heating. These ‘popcorn variety’ showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours from Thursday through Sunday and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side. Through this period, high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with sunshine for the first part of the day and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Of course, humidity won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast! Stay cool 😎!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 93. Low 71. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 73. Winds S at 6 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 72. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (2007)

Record Low Today: 44 (1888)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 3 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: Very High (8 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 30 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.8 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7241 - Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 92

Yesterday’s Low: 73

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-0.82″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+1.07″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.