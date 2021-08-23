Advertisement

Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Kentuckians can renew their standard driver’s license or upgrade to a REAL ID at the Kentucky State Fair. Two popup stations will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Street Kentucky area at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Fairgoers with a license due to expire within the next six months are eligible to renew. Those who would like to receive a REAL ID must provide the additional materials. In 2023, REAL IDs will become the only Kentucky licenses accepted at airport security checkpoints to board domestic flights.

