Gov. Beshear: COVID policies now up to Kentucky lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Democratic governor is shifting the burden of combating the COVID-19 pandemic to Republican lawmakers after a court cleared the way for limits on his emergency powers. Gov. Andy Beshear made the comments in a Monday interview with WKYT-TV. He says the GOP-led legislature should strongly consider reinstituting a statewide mask mandate to combat surging coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. Beshear says he’ll continue focusing on the pandemic but says he no longer has the same flexibility. The state’s highest court ordered a lower court to dissolve an injunction that had blocked GOP-backed laws reining in the governor’s emergency powers.

