Hot Rods fall to Grasshoppers 11-6 in series finale

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Brett Wisely and Connor Hollis hit their fifth home runs of the season as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (67-29) lost 11-6 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (60-36) on Sunday afternoon at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

After a scoreless first inning, the Grasshoppers put up three runs against Hot Rods opener Trey Cumbie in the second. In the fourth, Greensboro batted around the order against Alan Strong in relief, collecting seven runs on eight hits, including back-to-back homers by Matt Gorski and Nick Gonzalez to take a 10-0 lead.

Brett Wisely hit a leadoff homer in the fifth to put the first run of the game on the board for the Hot Rods. It was his fifth homer with Bowling Green this season. The Grasshoppers took back the run in the bottom of the sixth off Bowling Green reliever Angel Felipe, extending their lead in an 11-1 ballgame.

The Hot Rods mounted a rally in the eighth against Hoppers reliever Michell Miliano. Curtis Mead was hit by a pitch and Hollis worked a one-out walk. Hill Alexander hit a fly ball to right that was dropped to load the bases and Roberto Alvarez was hit by a pitch, making it an 11-2 game. With two outs, Luis Trevino doubled to right, scoring Hollis and Alexander to make it 11-4. Wisely walked for the third time in the game and Pedro Martinez did the same, forcing another run home to cut the deficit to six in an 11-5 game. Hollis added a solo homer in the ninth, but the Hot Rods were unable to mount a large enough comeback to overcome the Grasshoppers in the 11-6 loss.

The Hot Rods are off on Monday before starting a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, beginning with a six-game set against the Rome Braves.

