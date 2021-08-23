Advertisement

Mayim Bialik to host ‘Jeopardy!’ in temporary role, sources say

Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.
Mayim Bialik's role on Jeopardy! has expanded temporarily.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The next host of “Jeopardy” is Mayim Bialik. Well, temporarily, anyway.

Sources at the show say Bialik has been tapped to tape several weeks’ worth of the game show.

That comes after recently selected host Mike Richards stepped down after offensive remarks he previously made on a podcast surfaced.

Bialik had been slated to only host “Jeopardy!” prime time specials before stepping in to host the main show.

But it may not be so temporary.

One source said Sony executives are considering making her permanent host if she can figure out how to work on the show while also shooting her Fox sit-com “Call Me Kat.”

Bialik is best known for her starring roles on “Big Bang Theory” and “Blossom.”

She took more than a decade off from acting when she graduated high school and earned a PhD in neuroscience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Centerpointe Church hosts car show
Centerpointe Church raises over $20,000 during a car show, and an auction to give back to the community
According to his brother, Phil Valentine was in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen,...
Afternoon talk radio show host Phil Valentine dies from COVID-19
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, many health departments now rely on schools to contact trace

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Five puppies were rescued from a 65-foot dry water well near Franklinton, Louisiana.
VIDEO: 5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry well in Louisiana
Cierra Nicole Abbington-Chubb was put on a ventilator after having an emergency c-section.
Mom of 3 clings to life, battling COVID-19 after emergency C-section
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well
5 puppies rescued from 65-foot dry water well