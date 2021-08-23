Med Center Health hopes Pfizer’s FDA approval will increase vaccine appointments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the FDA officially approving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, Med Center Health, which offers this shot, explains the process and what they expect at their clinic.

“The benefits of receiving the vaccine, the benefits in it helping to prevent COVID far outweigh the risk associated with it,” said Caleb Benningfield, Director of the Pharmacy at Med Center Health.

In mid-December, Med Center Health received its first-ever doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Then, the vaccine wasn’t FDA approved, now it is.

“They’ve reviewed enough data, thousands and thousands of pages of data, to say, we’re okay with putting our full stamp of approval on this vaccine similar to any medication you can find on the shelf in the pharmacy,” said Benningfield.

While the shot had received ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ (EUA) from the FDA, experts are hoping this full FDA approval will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“A full approval hopefully will give the public an increased level of confidence with the vaccine--that it is safe and effective. And maybe those who have been waiting for something like this to feel confident in receiving their first dose may be spurred into action with the news from the FDA this morning,” expressed Benningfield.

Meanwhile, many are questioning why other vaccines such as Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are not FDA approved at this time.

“Every manufacturer you know handles their submission process a little differently, but thinking back to the timeline of when the initial emergencies authorizations were approved, it went in that order -- Pfizer came first, but Moderna came shortly thereafter. And then Johnson and Johnson after that,” explained Benningfield.

Specifically, the FDA has approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and up.

“So the EUA details are still in effect for individuals, you know, 12 to 15 years of age,” explained Benningfield. Meaning, those between the ages of 12 and 15 can still receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Med Center Health hopes their clinic sees an uptick in appointments, and adds it’s the way out of this pandemic.

“Everything we’ve done, up to this point, you know, we do a lot of things reactively to care for the COVID patients that we have in the community. But you know, vaccination is an individual’s way of taking a stance and being proactive and trying to keep this virus at bay,” said Benningfield.

Med Center Health has administered 89,588 doses of the vaccine. To make an appointment, call (270) 786-2191.

