Puppy yoga at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As a way to showcase the adorable pups at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, the Be Happy Yoga and Salt Cave held a yoga session bright and early Saturday morning.

Each dog was brought out one at a time to bond with those spending their morning exercising in the outdoors.

”I think the participants are getting to meet each dog and kind of see their individual personalities. You know, it’s a lot different than walking through kennel after kennel of barking dogs and it’s very hard to focus on an individual one that way. So, bringing them out one by one, letting everybody see their personalities is something that we’re really excited about,” said Leah Lawrence, Adoption Center Manager.

Many practiced their best downward ‘dog’ in this one hour all-levels yoga class with the pups, then stayed to play with the dogs or adopted one for themselves.

Those who participated paid $15 to register for the special event.

“We always encourage community participation with the shelter so whenever the salt cave and yoga studio approached us and asked us if we could do this event, we were super excited. We definitely always want to bring new people out here. We’ve had a couple of donations this morning from people who have never been here before so that’s very, very exciting and we would love to have community participation any time,” Lawrence said.

Registration fees for puppy yoga on Saturday benefited the Humane Society. Every dog during the event is up for adoption.

