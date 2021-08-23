A South-Central KY Steam Bath!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was HOT!! Bowling Green reached a high of 95° under mostly sunny skies. There will be nothing to stop the heat - or the humidity - through mid-week.

Tuesday will also have mostly sunny skies as high temperatures rise into the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will be more out of the south, which will add a little bit more humidity to make heat index values, or feels like temperatures, go into the triple digits. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs expected to go into the mid 90s for many with continued sunshine. Again, with humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. The first half of the week will be crucial to be responsible and take extra precautions to avoid overexertion while outdoors! Beat the heat and check the backseat! Keep an extra eye out for pets, children and the elderly. Drink plenty of water and take it easy - don’t be afraid to limit your time outside because it is easy to be exhausted in conditions like this! Air conditioning will be necessary for many in the midday and afternoon hours for many in the region!

By Thursday, conditions are still hot and humid, but we reintroduce shower and storm chances! Highs Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 90s along with isolated showers and storms in the afternoon with the daytime heating. These ‘popcorn variety’ showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours from Thursday through Sunday and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side. Through this period, high temperatures will be in the lower 90s with sunshine for the first part of the day and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Of course, humidity won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast! Stay cool 😎!!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 94. Low 73. Winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. High 96. Low 72. Winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 95. Low 71. Winds SE-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 70

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 102 (2007)

Record Low: 44 (1888)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-0.96″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.93″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 10)

UV Index: High (8)

Pollen Count: High (8.8 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7241 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.