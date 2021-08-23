Stingray Grill within Corvette Museum celebrates recent opening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stingray Grill, located within the National Corvette Museum, celebrated its recent opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

RELATED: New restaurant to open at National Corvette Museum

“It’s just been great being a part of this. I mean, it’s the National Corvette Museum-- everybody comes through here. And it’s just like a dream come true,” said Kelvin Williams, chef at Stingray Grill.

Menu items include Blackberry Grilled Cheese, a Hot Brown, Pasta Fungi and the Stingray Burger, which is a blend of Wagyu beef, bison, elk and wild boar, plus numerous other appetizers, salads, burgers, pastas and desserts.

“We have the stingray burger, that’s our top-selling burger. It’s a blend of Wagyu beef, ale bison and boar. Comes with granny smith apples, arugula and bacon jam. It’s really good, a good seller,” said Williams.

The restaurant has table seating, a bar and all with a modern-inspired design.

“The goal here from a design standpoint was to create more of an art gallery artistic, creative environment that supports and ties right in with the Stingray Mystique and character and taking it into the future,” said Tom Peters, NCM Consulting Curator of Exhibits. Peters is also the retired Director of Design for the GM performance Car Studio and 2019 Corvette Hall of Fame Inductee.

Williams said the restaurant serves breakfast from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There are plans to extend the grill’s offerings to brunch and dinner this fall.

“Mark my words, we will be one of the best restaurants in Bowling Green,” said Williams.

Find the full menu here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.