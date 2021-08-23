The strategies behind Fantasy Football drafts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With the NFL regular season quickly approaching, the hype around fantasy football is everywhere, including in Bowling Green as the 2021 Southern Bluegrass Fantasy Football Championship was held Saturday at the Sloan Convention Center.

The live, in-person draft saw more than 200 teams come together to draft their teams with hopes of winning the big cash prize at the end of the season.

“There’s no experience like it. If you like fantasy football this is the place you need to be,” said experienced drafter from Bowling Green, Dante Johnson. He says a major benefit of a live draft, is to learn from others with difference experience levels.

Organizer of the event, Dr. Brian, said people travel from all over the country to draft their teams. This draft is the biggest live fantasy draft outside of Las Vegas.

“Also, they come from Indiana, Ohio, from all different places. Some event come from Missouri and Maryland. So, word of mouth has grown, friends of friends, sponsors, they just build it up and I’ve literally done no advertising for the past two years and it just grows itself.”

Many play fantasy football for just a hobby or to gear up for the upcoming NFL season. Others, however, play with strategies each year.

Take Dante Johnson for example. He plays fantasy football every single year. Sometimes having more than 10 teams in various leagues. Drafting your team takes time, patience, research, and of course current football knowledge. He says there are several ways to go about picking your roster.

The goal when drafting your team is getting the optimal value at each draft spot. You score points based on players’ real-life performances each week in games. It is simple - if your team scores more points than your opponent’s team, you win the game. However there are many ways to draft a team and ways change it throughout the season. In this league specifically, trading later in the season is not an option.

”One, take running back early. Two, do not go for your home team even though you love that team, that is your team, do not harbor on that team. And that’s it, you can’t really go wrong. You can make or break your team with the first three picks. My strategy really is to not mess up in the very first round. You can mess up in the very first round by picking somebody who you think is going to be great,” said Johnson.

The sooner you trap yourself into one strategy, Johnson says, the quicker you show your hand to your opponent.

A few fantasy football picks, like No. 1 overall, are no brainers, while those in later rounds are often more difficult, and often debated. Ultimately, Johnson said, you want to leave your draft with a balanced roster that can withstand the inevitable injuries while also taking full advantage of the upside of a sleeper pick.

