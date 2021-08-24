Advertisement

$1.2 million in federal grants awarded to Kentucky legal services to fight drug epidemic

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says that Kentucky’s civil legal service programs have received nearly $1.2 million from federal grants to help them respond to the state’s drug epidemic.

Local programs can use the funding from the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid and Stimulant Substance Abuse Program to help those impacted by substance abuse create a pathway to recovery and healing.

That’s according to a statement on Monday from Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey.

Those receiving funding include the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, Kentucky Legal Aid, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Legal Aid Society.

