Amount of Warren County students in quarantine cuts in half after mask mandate

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, a small news conference was held at the Warren County Public Schools Board of Education where Superintendent Rob Clayton gave an update on the number of students and staff currently in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Currently, there are 834 students in quarantine at this time, compared to1,700 originally reported several weeks ago.

“I’m not going to stand before everyone today and say it’s a direct result in the mask and the masks are mitigating the spread, because we’re talking about quarantines,” Superintendent Clayton said. “So what that has resulted in, just due to the procedure that we are required to follow, it’s enabled us to keep more students in school, more staff in school.”

Per CDC guidelines, a student who is properly wearing a mask is only recommended to quarantine if they are within three feet of another person who tests positive for COVID-19. If the student is not properly wearing a mask but within six feet of the positive student, they would have to quarantine.

“By cutting that in half, we were optimistic prior to making this decision (to mandate masks inside) that we would limit the number of quarantines in our district,” Superintendent Clayton said.

100 staff members are also currently in quarantine, however, they are all considered ‘home exposures.’ “As of right now, we don’t have any staff that is quarantined due to a school contact,” Clayton said.

According to Warren County Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently 247 students who actively have COVID-19.

