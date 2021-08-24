Barren County recognizes Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week with proclamation signing

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - As hospitals continue to stay full and COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Governor Andy Beshear declared this week Kentucky Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week.

Monday afternoon, the Barren County judge-executive and Glasgow mayor signed a proclamation outside of T.J. Samson Hospital recognizing the event and honor our local health care workers.

“We lost family here because of the COVID and you know a lot of us haven’t got over that,” Judge-Executive Micheal Hale said in an emotional speech. “I looked, there are four funerals today because of the COVID. Four funerals. We don’t need that.”

As of Monday, 27 COVID-19 patients are being treated a T.J. Samson Hospital. Behind every patient is a team of people putting themselves at risk to care for others.

“I can tell you, it takes a very strong person to be able to come in and work with these patients,” CEO of T.J. Samson Neil Thornbury said.

The proclamation is not only to honor those working tirelessly at T.J. Samson but healthcare workers all over the county.

“A lot has been asked of these health care workers, and they have stepped up yet again,” Judge-Executive Hale said. “We salute you, we appreciate your dedication and your service.”

The judge-executive also made a plea, saying the best way to thank and help out frontline workers is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“My challenge to you when you go back to speak to people, see if they get will get vaccinated. I mean, come on, get vaccinated,” he said.

“It’s important because it takes care of everyone around you, and that’s the most important thing,” Thornbury added while talking about the vaccines.

From the EMS staff to long-term care facilities, pharmacists, and physicians, a thank you will never be enough for the work they’ve put in to help end this pandemic.

“All these people are friends, family, and neighbors, every one of them,” Thornbury said. “We all do different pieces of healthcare, but every piece is important, and every piece of healthcare has been touched by COVID.”

The Glasgow Barren County Chamber of Commerce is inviting all businesses to participate in Health Care Heroes Appreciation Week by putting up encouraging signs and posting on social media.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.