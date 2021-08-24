Advertisement

Beshear reports fifth-highest number of new COVID cases since the pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,638 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 547,657 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 12.89% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,335 are in kids 18 or younger.

Tuesday’s new case total is the fifth-highest report since the pandemic began.

There were 17 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,575.

As of Tuesday, 2,014 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 589 are in the ICU, and 338 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Sen. Robert Stivers (R)
Ky. Senate President Robert Stivers discusses ways to incentivize people to get vaccinated
Marion C. Moore High School is a Jefferson County Public School located in Louisville's...
Teacher in school fight video is placed on reassignment by JCPS
The Josephines
The Josephines