Advertisement

Caught on camera: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark at S.C. beach

By Kristin Nelson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by her.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Centerpointe Church hosts car show
Centerpointe Church raises over $20,000 during a car show, and an auction to give back to the community
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, many health departments now rely on schools to contact trace

Latest News

Health Care Heroes Week in Kentucky
Health Care Heroes Week in Kentucky
Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week
Barren County recognizes Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week with proclamation signing
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist