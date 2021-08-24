Advertisement

Evan Edwards named High A East Hitter of the Week

Bowling Green Hot Rods
Bowling Green Hot Rods(BGHR)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a stellar performance against the Grasshoppers in his hometown of Greensboro, NC, Hot Rods’ Evan Edwards was awarded the High A East League Hitter of the Week.

In their 4-2 series win against the Grasshoppers, Edwards hit three home runs, seven RBIs, while batting .333 and slugging .952.

The Hot Rods are on an off day Monday but are back at home Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Rome Braves.

First pitch is set for 6:35p Central.

