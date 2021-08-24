Advertisement

Gov. Beshear requests FEMA support for understaffed hospitals

Andy Beshear, Kentucky Governor (AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Today during his COVID-19 briefing, Governor Beshear said Kentucky Hospitals and health care systems were able to adapt and expand to take care of patients.

However, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases of the delta variant, some of the state’s systems are in distress.

Because of this, Governor Beshear said he is submitting a resource request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for additional health care professionals to help where Kentucky needs them most

“We’ve requested eight teams that include eight registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants per team. We’ve also requested two EMS strike teams, which include personnel and trucks,” Beshear said.

“Our hospitals need this support, and we will do what it takes to make it happen. Until then, we need everyone to wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated. We hope FEMA will approve this request quickly.”

If federal approval is received, medical teams will support:

  • St. Claire Regional Medical Center;
  • Pikeville Medical Center;
  • Saint Joseph London;
  • The Medical Center at Bowling Green; and
  • Baptist Health Hardin.

