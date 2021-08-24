Advertisement

Greenwood alum Anna Haddock named SEC Offensive Player of the week

Anna Haddock
Anna Haddock(SEC Twitter)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After her performance during wins against Samford and No. 15 BYU, former Greenwood Gator and Auburn midfielder Anna Haddock was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The Bowling Green native accounted for three of Auburn’s four goals, including both game-winners, in wins at Samford and against No. 15 BYU.

She scored the game-winner in the 70th minute of Auburn’s come-from-behind win at Samford and then netted both goals in Auburn’s 2-1 win against No. 15 BYU.

