Hilltoppers announce softball fall exhibition schedule

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball has announced its 2021 fall schedule featuring six chances to catch the Hilltoppers in action on The Hill for free. In total, the Red and White will suit up for eight exhibition contests.

The Hilltoppers squad will make its first appearance of the 2021-22 school year on Friday, Sept. 24, from the WKU Softball Complex. First up, the Red and White will square off against Lakeland Community College in a doubleheader.

One week later on Oct. 1, the Tops will welcome Volunteer State Community College to The Hill for another doubleheader.

On October 10, WKU will head to Louisville for an afternoon doubleheader hosted by Bellarmine.

The Hilltoppers will wrap up their 2021 fall ball slate on Tuesday, Oct. 12 when Austin Peay comes to town for a doubleheader.

