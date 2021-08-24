Advertisement

Hilltoppers announce softball fall exhibition schedule

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Softball has announced its 2021 fall schedule featuring six chances to catch the Hilltoppers in action on The Hill for free. In total, the Red and White will suit up for eight exhibition contests.

The Hilltoppers squad will make its first appearance of the 2021-22 school year on Friday, Sept. 24, from the WKU Softball Complex. First up, the Red and White will square off against Lakeland Community College in a doubleheader.

One week later on Oct. 1, the Tops will welcome Volunteer State Community College to The Hill for another doubleheader.

On October 10, WKU will head to Louisville for an afternoon doubleheader hosted by Bellarmine.

The Hilltoppers will wrap up their 2021 fall ball slate on Tuesday, Oct. 12 when Austin Peay comes to town for a doubleheader.

The full WKU Softball fall schedule can also be found here. Admission to all fall softball contests at the WKU Softball Complex is free.WKU Softball has announced its 2021 fall schedule featuring six chances to catch the Hilltoppers in action on The Hill for free. In total, the Red and White will suit up for eight exhibition contests.

The Hilltoppers squad will make its first appearance of the 2021-22 school year on Friday, Sept. 24, from the WKU Softball Complex. First up, the Red and White will square off against Lakeland Community College in a doubleheader.

One week later on Oct. 1, the Tops will welcome Volunteer State Community College to The Hill for another doubleheader.

On October 10, WKU will head to Louisville for an afternoon doubleheader hosted by Bellarmine.

The Hilltoppers will wrap up their 2021 fall ball slate on Tuesday, Oct. 12 when Austin Peay comes to town for a doubleheader.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Prepspin
Livestream: Warren East at South Warren
Katie Erwin earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week Award
WKU Volleyball postpones home opener versus Belmont
Tisdale pleaded guilty to marijuana possession