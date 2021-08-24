The Josephines to play Summer Vibes Music Fest in Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of lockdowns and canceled concerts, the Josephines are making up for lost time. This week alone, they’re hitting three Kentucky cities, and one of them is right here at home.

The Josephines headline the Summer Vibes Music Fest on Saturday, August 28 in downtown Franklin.

The band will conclude a full day of live music on the Franklin Town Square, which begins at noon with the Songwriters Showcase on the bandstand, followed by the Main Stage performers from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Other bands and artists set to perform are Dead Broke Barons, Michael Gough, Girl Tones, Jeffrey East, Born Crooked, Kiss Kiss Bang and Fat Box.

Admission to the festival is free. It will also feature a beer garden, art vendors, food trucks, interactive art stations and an interactive selfie station.

