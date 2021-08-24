Advertisement

The Josephines to play Summer Vibes Music Fest in Franklin

By Laura Rogers
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year of lockdowns and canceled concerts, the Josephines are making up for lost time. This week alone, they’re hitting three Kentucky cities, and one of them is right here at home.

The Josephines headline the Summer Vibes Music Fest on Saturday, August 28 in downtown Franklin.

The band will conclude a full day of live music on the Franklin Town Square, which begins at noon with the Songwriters Showcase on the bandstand, followed by the Main Stage performers from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Other bands and artists set to perform are Dead Broke Barons, Michael Gough, Girl Tones, Jeffrey East, Born Crooked, Kiss Kiss Bang and Fat Box.

Admission to the festival is free. It will also feature a beer garden, art vendors, food trucks, interactive art stations and an interactive selfie station.

Learn more about Summer Vibes Music Fest here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
The Josephines
The Josephines
Crystal Rogers
FBI conducting searches in Bardstown connected to Crystal Rogers investigation
Fest
Summer Vibes Music Fest