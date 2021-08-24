Katie Erwin earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week Award

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the first week of play, WKU Soccer junior forward Katie Erwin has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

🏅 𝗖-𝗨𝗦𝗔 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 🏅



Katie's opening week:

- 7⃣ points

- 2⃣ goals

- 3⃣ assists

- Scored or assisted on every WKU goal



📝 https://t.co/yB1LO6PK1y pic.twitter.com/WtXp1BDwlW — WKU Soccer (@WKU_Soccer) August 24, 2021

Erwin notched seven points in the opening week with two goals and three assists in two matches for the Toppers. The Louisville, Kentucky native has played a part in every goal WKU has scored so far this season, either scoring herself or assisting on the goal. She was also incredibly efficient on the week, scoring the two goals on only five total shots and putting four shots on goal.

In the first match of the season against Austin Peay, Erwin scored the game-winning goal in the 51st minute and then assisted on Annah Hopkins’ insurance goal in the 55th minute that gave the Lady Toppers a 2-0 lead.

Against Union, Erwin took a corner kick and found Mackenzie Crittenberger in the box for WKU’s first goal of the game in the 26th minute. Then in the 59th minute, Erwin set up Briana Sayoc for her first collegiate goal. In the 64th minute, Avery Jacobsen took a free-kick and got it to Erwin who finished it for the third goal of the night for WKU.

Erwin now has 19 career points, seven career goals, and five assists during her time on The Hill. This is her second career conference player of the week award.

The Toppers will be back in action on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the WKU Soccer Complex against No. 18 Vanderbilt.

