Advertisement

Last round of winners for Kentucky vaccine lottery to be announced August 27

Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who want to participate in the state’s last vaccine lottery drawing have two days to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter.

On Friday, one $1 million winner and five more full-scholarship winners will be announced. In order to be eligible, participants must have received at least one shot of a vaccine and be a permanent resident.

Beshear says there have been nearly 100,000 new entries since the last drawing.

The deadline for the final drawing is 11:59 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

File image
$1.2 million in federal grants awarded to Kentucky legal services to fight drug epidemic
Leo
Good News: Summer Reading Program grand prize winner
We have a heat alert for portions of the WBKO viewing area!
More heat and humidity with sunshine this week!
Health Care Heroes Week in Kentucky
Health Care Heroes Week in Kentucky