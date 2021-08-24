More of the “Summer Steam”!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our late-August heat wave keeps on rolling! Tuesday saw highs soar into the mid 90s for Bowling Green, with the heat index flirting with 100°. More very warm and humid conditions continue into mid-week.

Wednesday may be the hottest day of the week with highs expected to go into the mid 90s for many with continued sunshine. Again, with humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. It will be critical to be responsible and take extra precautions to avoid overexertion while outside! Beat the heat and check the backseat! Keep an extra eye out for pets, children and the elderly. Drink plenty of water and take it easy - don’t be afraid to limit your time outside because it is easy to be exhausted in conditions like this! Air conditioning will be necessary for many in the midday and afternoon hours in the region!

By Thursday, conditions are still hot and humid, but we reintroduce slight shower and storm chances! Highs Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 90s along with the stray showers and storms possible in the afternoon with the daytime heating - but most will remain dry with sunshine. Friday and Saturday will be similar with continued sunshine and slight chances for showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be slightly lower in the low 90s, but it will still feel hot given the ongoing humidity. By Sunday, we’ll have more isolated showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side. A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast! The first half of next week will feature more ‘popcorn variety’ scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with high temperatures seasonably in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. High 96. Low 72. Winds E-5

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 95. Low 71. Winds SE-6

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Slight chance of a t/shower. High 92. Low 72. Winds S-6

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 95

Today’s Low: 71

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 103 (2007)

Record Low: 50 (1923)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.80″)

Today’s Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 12 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

UV Index: High (9)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (7150 Mold Spore Count)

