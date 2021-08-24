Advertisement

No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response

The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal Staley, potentially impacts a variety of issues beyond mask mandates.(WTOC)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The State Supreme Court decision on Saturday brings an end to Governor Andy Beshear’s management of the state’s COVID response without legislative approval. The state high court allows recently passed laws to stand, restricting the Governor’s emergency powers.

“There aren’t going to be anymore lockdowns or shutdowns,” State Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) said. “There’s not going to be a statewide mask mandate, and the governor’s going to have to work with the General Assembly moving forward on some items where we can find agreement.”

The court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal Staley, potentially impacts a variety of issues beyond mask mandates including: health care capacity, meals for children and families, protection at long term care facilities, compensation for front line workers and price gouging.

The political shift in COVID management comes at a time when the public continues to show signs of mandate fatigue.

“I don’t think you can say one way or the other that what we’ve been doing for the past 18 months worked or not worked,” Thayer said. “We are prepared to work in conjunction with the Governor to come up with steps moving forward to manage our way through this.”

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville) said he has been in talks with Governor Beshear about calling a special session.

“Now Republicans are the ones who are the dog who caught the car,” McGarvey said. “The goal was to take away the Governor’s state of emergency powers, that’s happened. When the state of emergency lifts, we need to come together and put in place protections.”

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
Delivery driver Zach Lean is in a coma after undergoing brain surgery for injuries he sustained...
Delivery driver fighting for his life after brutal assault by teens
Centerpointe Church hosts car show
Centerpointe Church raises over $20,000 during a car show, and an auction to give back to the community
With the increase in COVID-19 cases, many health departments now rely on schools to contact trace

Latest News

Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Broadband needs grow amid infrastructure negotiations
Demand for broadband grows as Washington negotiators hash out infrastructure package
Gov. Beshear awards 150 GEER II grants totaling $15 Million to Family Resource and Youth Services Centers across Kentucky
Waiver may let Kentuckians keep unemployment overpayments
Kentuckians who were overpaid unemployment benefits may not have to pay them back
U.S. Senator Rand Paul recognized Batteries Plus Bulbs of Bowling Green, Kentucky as the U.S....
Bowling Green’s Batteries Plus Bulbs honored as Senate Small Business of the Week