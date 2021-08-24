SKYCTC gets students more involved on campus with SKY Fest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - SKYCTC hosted its annual Back to School SKY Fest Tuesday afternoon. Students had the chance to walk around to several tables set up and learn about the various unique clubs and organizations offered on campus.

“This is really our first large event of the semester that really helps connect our students to the culture and environment of SKYCTC,” Director of Students Life and Engagement Dr. David Travis said.

From the biodiversity club to the gaming club, there are several options for students to get involved in.

“One of our newest clubs, which I’m really excited about, is our diversity through dining club,” Travis said. “It’s all about learning about different cultures through food, so we all love to eat, and that’s a great new club on campus.”

This is the second week that students have been back to class at SKYCTC.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.