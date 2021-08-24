Advertisement

Tisdale pleaded guilty to marijuana possession

(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rocky offseason continues for Kentucky safety Vito Tisdale.

According to WDRB’s Jason Riley, Tisdale pleaded guilty to marijuana possession on July 28. He was charged near his home in Bowling Green last month after being pulled over.

Riley says Tisdale’s probation will last two years and he will only have to serve a jail sentence of up to 45 days if he stays out of trouble.

This news comes after Tisdale was charged with burglary after an altercation at a fraternity party in March.

