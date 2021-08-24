Advertisement

Vaccinated WWII veteran survives COVID-19

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Lee Moore of Greenville got his vaccine at Evansville’s VA in January. He served in the Pacific Theater of World War II.

“I was in Australia,” Moore said.

Now, months after getting his vaccine, and decades from his time in the war, he’s making his way to full recovery from COVID-19.

“I’m on the way but it’s real slow,” said Moore. “I’m now where I can walk a little without any help.”

Moore spent a few days in the hospital while battling the virus and some heart problems that set in. His doctors told Moore’s family he may not have made it without the vaccine.

“I needed to get it... I thought it was the thing to do,” said Moore. “We drove over to Evansville and got it. I’d take a booster tomorrow if it was available.”

Moore says his symptoms hit him hard.

“I was wore out and coughing constantly,” he said.

Moore says he’s still glad he got the shot.

“I have an idea it would have been worse if I hadn’t had it.”

Moore encourages others to get it too.

“If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t hurt to try,” said Moore. “At least you’ve done the best you could.”

