WKU Volleyball postpones home opener versus Belmont

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball’s regular-season home opener against Belmont (scheduled for Aug. 31) will be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Bruins’ Tier 1 group.

The programs plan to reschedule the match – an announcement will be made when a make-up date is finalized.

The Tops travel to South Bend, IN for their season opener double header against Oakland and Notre Dame Thursday.

