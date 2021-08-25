Advertisement

Beshear reports third-highest COVID case total since pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,849 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 552,501 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.16% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s ever been. Of Wednesday new cases, 1,518 are in kids 18 or younger.

Wednesday’s case total is the third-highest since the pandemic began.

There were 65 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,640.

As of Wednesday, 2,074 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 549 are in the ICU, and 338 are on ventilators.

