Christian Co. Health Department offering third Covid vaccine doses for immunocompromised

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Many area health departments are providing third doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The third dose is different from the booster while the booster has not yet been approved.

Third doses are available at the Christian County Health Department for individuals who are immunocompromised.

“So if you’ve just gotten a transplant that you’re taking medicine for, if you’re going through chemotherapy or cancer treatments-- that’s just a couple of examples where your immune system is going to be depleted,” said Amanda Sweeney Brunt, Public Information Officer with the Christian County Health Department.

The Christian County Health Department offers vaccines including third-dose vaccines every Tuesday every Thursday and you do not need an appointment.

“We’re offering a third dose vaccine which is the same thing as the first two doses, but it just kind of gives your immune system that extra stuff that it needs to be able to fight off the infection just because you’re a little more susceptible maybe than the rest of us,” said Sweeney Brunt.

Christian County says they are seeing an uptick in Covid cases, especially among the younger generation. They say about 29 percent of the county’s 194 cases since last Thursday are among the infant to 21-year-old age range.

