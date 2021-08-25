COVID issues lead some young learners to virtual tutors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more area school systems are experiencing COVID quarantines, many children are headed back to online learning.

That can be a big problem for young children trying to conquer the basics of reading and writing, and it has some parents looking for other options to keep their kids engaged.

For children just starting to recognize words, getting confidence in reading and writing helps set the stage for their education to come. So, as some school districts are pivoting back to virtual instruction from in-person learning, it’s getting scary for parents of children ages 5 and 6 and even some mature 4-year-olds like preschooler Kinsley Phillips.

“It’s helped Kinsley tremendously,” said her mom, Kaleigh Campbell, talking about the tutoring program she’s using, “ABC’s For Literacy.” It’s a one-on-one repetitive Zoom instruction of strategies from top educators developed by Paula Hamm, a former teacher in Hardin, Meade and Larue counties.

“You know how you talk about teachers’ tricks of the trade?” Hamm asked. “Well, (ABC’s strategies) are just tricks of the trade that work very well to help a child progress easily.”

Hamm said she began offering virtual tutoring years ago to anyone who had access to Skype -- mostly military families -- but once the pandemic hit, everyone knew how to use Zoom.

“There has been a big uptick because of the worry about COVID,” Hamm said.

Once the pandemic started keeping students home from school, Hamm started getting plenty of calls from parents worried those academic foundational skills could get lost for some children in bigger virtual classrooms. Kaleigh Campbell said some of her friends had the same worries.

“They were concerned with the COVID shutdown, and delaying their kids, some need more attention and more help,” she said.

Hamm said the instruction helps two different needs.

“Kids getting ahead and kids catching up,” she said.

Once Kinsley is in class full-time, her mom said, she’s certain she’ll be in position to soar.

“It’s really interesting whenever we are driving down the road and she’s pointing out road signs to try and tell me what they say or sound them out, so that makes me proud,” her mother said.

A one-on-one session is $25, but Hamm said parents can take in a couple sessions to begin working with their children at home, and they can also use the ABC’s For Literacy website.

