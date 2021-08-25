Crime Stoppers: Credit card fraud couple

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft and an unlawful use of a credit card.

On July 26, 2021 a woman noticed her wallet missing while shopping at Kroger on Scottsville Road. She was later notified that both her credit card and debit card had been used to make several purchases at Walmart on Walton Avenue.

Surveillance at Kroger shows a man in an electric shopping cart reach into the victim’s cart while she shops. Surveillance also captured the transaction at Walmart and the female suspect leaving Walmart. She has dark hair and a prominent tattoo on the left side of her chest.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

