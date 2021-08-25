Advertisement

First new JCPS elementary school in two decades to be built in West Louisville

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new $28 million elementary school is being built in west Louisville, the first in the area in two decades.

Jefferson County Public Schools officials broke ground at the site of the new elementary school this week. The unnamed facility will be connected to the West Louisville YMCA on Broadway and will serve up to 650 students.

Superintendent Marty Pollio says the new school is long overdue.

The project will feature energy efficiency measures, including geothermal heating and cooling and energy efficient windows.

