Advertisement

Kentucky man convicted in killing after governor’s pardon

U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury....
U.S. Marshals arrested Patrick Baker May 31 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in 2017 for the 2014 death of a man in Knox County, but was later pardoned by former Governor Matt Bevin. The federal charges he is nopw facing are in connection with the same crime.(Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (AP) - A man pardoned by Kentucky’s former governor for a 2014 drug robbery killing has been convicted for the same slaying in federal court after a two-week trial. Federal prosecutors brought charges against Patrick Baker after he was released from prison when former Gov. Matt Bevin pardoned him in 2019. Baker’s family had political connections to Bevin, including hosting a fundraiser for the one-term governor. A federal jury in eastern Kentucky returned a murder conviction against Baker on Wednesday. Media reports said that verdict came after several hours of deliberations. U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom plans to sentence Baker on Dec. 21.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Six years after she was last seen, new searches are underway for a missing Bardstown woman....
Crystal Rogers: FBI conducting new searches in Bardstown
Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
WCPS
Amount of Warren County students in quarantine cuts in half after mask mandate
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response

Latest News

Local man loses home in fire
Local man loses home after house fire
South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Credit card fraud couple
Glasgow Pharmacy Reflects on Frontline Work Through the Pandemic @ 4
Glasgow Pharmacy Reflects on Frontline Work Through the Pandemic @ 4
Welcome Back WKU! @ 4
Welcome Back WKU! @ 4