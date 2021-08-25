Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner honored as U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A restaurant in Bowling Green received a huge honor Tuesday morning for being an example of the American entrepreneurial spirit.

On Tuesday, Senator Rand Paul made a stop in Bowling Green at Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner to honor them as U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.

“They get honored as the business of the week, and then we put something into the Congressional Record, this will go into the Senate Record, and these are the official documents, and that’ll be there forever and that’s for you,” said Senator Paul to Lisa Parker the owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner.

“Excited, emotional, emotional, that’s probably the number one,” said Parker on the emotions she felt getting the honor.

Clay Diamond is a regular customer, “we like the family atmosphere.”

Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner has had to hurdle through many obstacles including, adjusting during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“You know, we went to, just the to go, and the curbside. Obviously, I had to cut staff, the ones that wanted to work worked, and the ones that obviously, were uncomfortable, you know, they, they still had their jobs. If it weren’t for my customers and the community, we probably, we probably wouldn’t have ever made it through it, just like some other small businesses we’re very fortunate and I’m grateful,” says Parker.

“I think I think people don’t realize also how hard it is to run a small business, over 50% of people who start a small business fail. So just having survived 11 years and through a year, year and a half now of COVID is remarkable,” adds Senator Paul.

The staff is grateful for the recognition, “it’s just very humbling, I’m glad that, that, that I can provide a place for the community to come and sit down and have breakfast and, and socialize. My employees, you know they are, they all stood behind me, and I’m very grateful for that because if it wasn’t for them, we probably would, well we wouldn’t be here,” says Lisa Parker.

Cliff Parker, also the owner of Lisa’s Fifth Street Diner adds, “that was the only thing that kept us going was the, was the customers, loyal customers coming in every day.

Among the hurdles they’ve had to face, Lisa was also battling cancer.

“After my treatment started, I would get up coming here early in the morning and I would have customers fuss at me, what are you doing here? you need, you need to go home, let them handle it,” says Lisa.

Cliff Parker adds, “it was just phenomenal, the backing that, that our customers give us and it’s like a big family. You know, our loyal customers are just, just like our employees. You know, they’re just a big family.”

Lisa and Cliff say they are planning a Thanksgiving meal this year for anyone who may be in need, whether they may be lonely for the holidays or may otherwise not get a meal.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.