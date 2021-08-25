Advertisement

Local man loses home after house fire

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house caught on fire just last week near Plum Springs in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The homeowner, Thomas Lee, said he knew something wasn’t right when his security camera kept sending him notifications to his phone while he was at work. “I pulled my phone out of my pocket to check it and I saw smoke blowing down my driveway,” he said. He proceeded to call 9-1-1 and left work shortly after.

His girlfriend’s parents, which lived close by, were able to rush to the house and save his two dogs. They were the only ones residing in the home when the fire occurred. Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after.

Though no one was hurt, Thomas was left to pick up the pieces in the place he once called home. “When things like this happen, you just gotta keep your head up and keep it moving,” he said. “A lot of the pictures and stuff we were able to save, you know the stuff that meant something,” he added.

You can donate to his GoFundMe campaign by clicking here.

