More sweltering heat with summertime stickies this midweek!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was day 38 of the number of days Bowling Green has had temperatures at or above 90° for daytime highs. This late-August heat wave keeps on rolling going into Wednesday!

A hot and humid day with heat index values near the triple digits again. Take it easy and drink plenty of water to combat the heat! (WBKO)

Wednesday may be the hottest day of the week with highs expected to go into the low-to-mid 90s for many with continued sunshine. With humidity factored in, it will feel like the triple digits. It will be critical to be responsible and take extra precautions to avoid overexertion while outside! Beat the heat and check the backseat! Keep an extra eye out for pets, children and the elderly. Drink plenty of water and take it easy - don’t be afraid to limit your time outside because it is easy to be exhausted in conditions like this! Air conditioning will be necessary for many in the midday and afternoon hours in the region!

By Thursday, conditions are still hot and humid, but we reintroduce slight shower and storm chances! Highs Thursday will be in the lower 90s along with stray showers and storms possible in the afternoon due to daytime heating - but most will remain dry with sunshine. Friday and Saturday will be similar with continued sunshine and slight chances for showers and storms possible. Temperatures will be slightly lower in the low 90s, but it will still feel hot given the ongoing humidity. By Sunday, we’ll have more isolated showers and storms will develop in the midday and afternoon hours and will be ‘hit-or-miss,’ meaning some places could easily get drenched while others stay on the dry side. A trip to the waterpark or the backyard pool after school doesn’t sound like a bad idea to beat the heat... just don’t forget the sunscreen given the sunny skies in the forecast! The first half of next week will feature more ‘popcorn variety’ scattered showers and storms in the afternoon with high temperatures seasonably in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High 96. Low 72. Winds E at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray showers/storms possible. High 95. Low 71. Winds SE at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Stray showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds S at 6 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 102 (1943)

Record Low Today: 47 (1887)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:11 a.m.

Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 6 / Small Particulate Matter: 57)

UV Index: Very High (9 - Sunburn time if unprotected: 25 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.2 - Weeds, Grass)

Mold Count: Moderate (7544 - Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 95

Yesterday’s Low: 71

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-1.09″)

Yearly Precip: 34.66″ (+0.80″)

