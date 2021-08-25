One dead, another injured after fatal crash in Grayson County

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Clarkson woman has died and a Leitchfield woman has been injured after a two-vehicle collision in Grayson County on August 23.

Kentucky State Police say they were called to the scene on Anneta Road by emergency responders in Grayson County.

According to police, Lori Golden of Clarkson was traveling south in a Honda Civic. Golden crossed the centerline for unknown reasons into the path of a Jeanette Kaman of Leitchfield, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler.

Grayson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Golden dead at the scene. Kaman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anneta Road near the scene was closed for several hours in order for officers to reconstruct the collision. Kentucky State Police was assisted by multiple agencies in the Grayson County area.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.