Powell County receives over $1.7 million for highway projects

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials in Powell County have received more than $1.7 million for highway projects that will reduce traffic congestion at local schools and improve road conditions.

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear says he presented ceremonial checks Tuesday for $1.2 million and $524,400.

The largest chunk of funding will go toward school safety. Officials said $1,155,000 will pay for a turning lane on Kentucky Highway 2073 into the main entrance of Powell County High School and Powell County Middle School and pavement striping and curb work at an intersection near Stanton Elementary School.

The other $524,700 will be used to resurface sections of seven county roadways.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

