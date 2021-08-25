Advertisement

Religious scholars: Getting vaccinated is an act of love for thy neighbor

Those looking in the Bible for a reason to not get vaccinated likely won’t find it
To say it is a person's right to refuse getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their...
To say it is a person's right to refuse getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their religious beliefs, according to scholars, is contrary to the teachings of Christianity.(Pexels)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A common exemption to mandatory vaccinations is an individual’s religious beliefs but those looking in the Bible for a reason to not get vaccinated won’t find it, according to religious scholars. In fact, they said by looking closely enough, the opposite would be found.

To say it is a person’s right to refuse getting vaccinated against COVID-19 because of their religious beliefs, according to scholars, is contrary to the teachings of Christianity.

“But there really is no basis for that in scripture,” Bellarmine University theology professor Gregory Hillis said. “There’s no basis for that in tradition. In fact, the tradition itself emphasizes the need for the common good.”

Hillis references both the old and new testament where the Bible repeats the verse, “thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” The words are the foundation for the Judeo-Christian belief in working for the greater good, an idea not exclusive among world religions.

“There is no major religion that opposes the vaccine,” Hillis said. “And in fact, from a Catholic perspective, the Pope has been very clear about this that there is a moral obligation to receive the vaccine, that it’s an act of love.”

Following the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the 2-shot Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, all Bellarmine students and staff have 45 days to get vaccinated. However, people are still allowed to request an exemption based on religious beliefs and requests are reviewed by a committee.

“I think this is a place where culture and Christianity are in conflict,” New Testament Professor Susan Garrett at the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary said. “We have a long tradition of people valuing the rights of the individual over the rights of other people, and over … the gospel command to care of one another.”

If someone is denied an exemption, going to court could be an option to prove religious discrimination. However, University of Louisville law professor Samuel Marcosson said it would not be an easy case to win.

“The employer would be able to say we respect your religious beliefs, but we can’t accommodate those beliefs without endangering our customers, without endangering our business,” Marcosson said. “Because people will be reluctant to come in if they don’t feel safe. And therefore, it would be a hardship for us to accommodate you.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear delivering his Aug. 19, 2021Team Kentucky update.
Gov. Beshear cancels mask order for schools following Kentucky Supreme Court decision
Accident
I-65 reopens after early morning crash in Warren County
The Ky. Supreme Court decision, according to the Governor’s Communication Director Crystal...
No more lockdowns or shutdowns: Ky. Republican lawmakers plan new COVID response
This photo provided by Christina Tidmore shows Josh Tidmore Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at...
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Kentucky House approves Real ID bill
Driver’s license renewals available at Kentucky State Fair

Latest News

Sen. Robert Stivers (R)
Ky. Senate President Robert Stivers discusses ways to incentivize people to get vaccinated
Gov. Beshear announces first Shot at a Million, full college scholarship winners
Last round of winners for Kentucky vaccine lottery to be announced August 27
COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. were initially rolled out under emergency use authorization,...
What to know as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine fully approved by FDA
The Food and Drug Administration fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
FDA: Pfizer vaccine meets 'FDA gold standard'
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Beshear names Aug. 22-28 Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Week